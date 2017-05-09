Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis News: Actor Admits His Wife Is Always Right as Actress Predicted Trump Win, Chose Baby Name

Ashton Kutcher, 39, has learned one important lesson that all men come to realize sometime in their lifetime — the wife is always right. The actor recently welcomed his second child, and when it came to naming the baby, he knew better than to go against what his wife, Mila Kunis, 33, wanted.

Reuters/Mark Blinch/Alex GallardoMila Kunis (L), seen at the Toronto Film Festival on September 10, 2013, and Ashton Kutcher, seen at an LA Lakers game in Los Angeles May 1, 2012, are seen in a combination photo.

During a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kutcher explained how they decided on their newborn son's name — Dimitri Portwood.

"We're on our way to date night, and Mila turns to me and she goes, 'So, I think Donald Trump's going to become the president, and I think our baby's name is Dimitri,'" Kutcher recalled.

The conversation happened months before the presidential election, so the actor had treated the statement as a joke. He brushed past the name suggestion and grilled his wife about her prediction.

Now, with Trump officially the 45th president of the United States, Kutcher can't help but marvel at Kunis' perceptive ability.

"I'm telling you, she called it! It's not even a joke," he said.

Then, two weeks later, when it was time to decide a name for their then-unborn baby, Kutcher suggested what seemed like a random name from his head.

"I got home from work, and for some reason the name just stuck in my head. I was like, 'I think Dimitri is the name of the baby.' And she was like, 'I know, right?' ... And then Trump became president. Everything Mila says is right! She's my wife, so that's just what it is. Everything she says is right," Kutcher said.

Despite this realization, Kutcher doesn't seem to be too bothered and is quite happy with his brood. He and Kunis have known each other since 1998 when they were co-stars on "That '70's Show." They started dating in 2012 and got married in 2015. The couple also welcomed a daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, now 2, in 2014.

During his chat with host Ellen DeGeneres, Kutcher also talked about how much Wyatt loves her baby brother, to a point that she thinks Dimitri is actually her own baby. Kutcher joked about having to break the news to Wyatt sooner or later.

"She loves this baby — maybe more than me, It's, like, borderline," he added.

Kutcher and his family are said to be currently staying in Atlanta, which is where Kunis is filming the upcoming black comedy film "A Bad Moms Christmas."