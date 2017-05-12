'Assassin's Creed' News: Leaked 'Origins' Name and Photo is Real, Sources Say

Reports have it that some sources confirmed that the leaked "Origins" name for the next "Assassin's Creed" game and its corresponding photo are accurate.

WWG previously leaked that the next game of the franchise will be titled "Assassin's Creed: Origins" and said that it would be released sometime this year. The rumored game is expected to be unveiled in the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo event in June.

It also mentioned that "Assassin's Creed: Origins" is situated in "ancient Egypt" and that there will be two — a man and a woman — main protagonists in the game.

It can be recalled that Kotaku had already reported way back in 2016 that Ubisoft was taking it slow in releasing franchise installments for "Assassin's Creed," which explained the absence of a new game last year.

At the time, Kotaku had also mentioned that the next planned "Assassin's Creed" main game would be named "Empire" and occurs in an open world inspired by the ancient Egypt era.

Meanwhile, WWG also mentioned that "Assassin's Creed: Origins" is expected to have an "explorable" world that will incorporate "naval combat." A few days after WWG's report came out, a Reddit user posted an alleged off-screen still from the rumored "Origins" game that features a man with a bunch of arrows and a shield on his back while sailing on a boat.

The leaked image was posted on the discussion website by a user who has since deleted his username. However, according to Eurogamer, the user previously went by the name "shoutouttoashraf" which the report deems is a nod to a Ubisoft staff member, Ashraf Ismail, who worked on a previous "Assassin's Creed" game.

Eurogamer shared they have sources that confirmed the accuracy of the leaked name "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

Reports are also positive that the game is slated for release later this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.