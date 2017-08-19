'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: What Players Need to Know About the Weapons Included

Assassin's Creed Origins official website There are different types of weapons featured in 'Assassin's Creed: Origins'

A skilled assassin needs to have a trusted weapon, and in "Assassin's Creed: Origins," players will need to figure out which ones work best for them.

With the greater emphasis being placed on combat in this entry of the series, it is now even more important that players understand the weapon they are wielding.

Speaking recently to AusGamers, director Ashraf Ismail noted that "weapons matter" and said that players will also need to put in some time into figuring out which ones are best suited to be used against particular opponents, ComicBook reported.

It is not going to be an easy endeavor, given that there are quite a few weapon types for players to choose from.

Detailed previously on the game's official website, swords are available to be used against the numerous enemies inside "Assassin's Creed: Origins." Swords are well-balanced, so they may be ideal for those still getting used to the game's combat system.

Players can also opt to use heavy weapons to combat their enemies. Heavy weapons are not the fastest ones that protagonist Bayek can use, but they more than make up for that with their potential to deal plenty of damage. Landing a successful hit with a heavy weapon can even result in an enemy getting knocked down.

There are also long weapons featured in the game that enable players to strategically strike their foes while doing so at a distance at which they can still react and avoid counterattacks pretty easily.

If players want to avoid any kind of close-ranged combat altogether, they can use the available bows in the game.

Bayek is capable of equipping shields as well, and while they are primarily meant for defense, they can be used as implements of blunt force damage in a pinch.

Also, players will want to pay close attention to the weapons they pick up during their many travels, as some of them may be rare pieces of equipment.

Weapons can be Common, Rare or Legendary and those truly extraordinary pieces can provide helpful bonuses.

Fans will be able to try out the different weapons inside "Assassin's Creed: Origins" as soon as the game is released on Oct. 27.