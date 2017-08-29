'Assassin's Creed: Origins' Release Date, News: Ubisoft Talks 'Massive World,' Differences Between Platform Versions

(Photo: Ubisoft) A promotional image for "Assassin's Creed Origins."

Players will not run out of places to explore in the highly anticipated game "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

In a brand-new gameplay footage, game director Ashraf Ismail gushed about the "much, much more dense map," which is double the size of the one on "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag."

He went so far as to say that as far as content goes, "Assassin's Creed: Origins" serves as "the biggest world we've ever built."

[In terms of exploration] we wanted people to be lost in this world for hours and hours. So the game is quite huge. The world is massive.

Due to the enormous scale of the "Assassin's Creed: Origins" map, locating the quests the game has to offer will be as organic as ever, which means it will be up to players to discover them. Nonplayable characters can be of assistance in leading them to one.

Ubiblog editor Mikel Reperaz added that the game allows players to leave in the middle of the quest to attend to something else and just come back to it later.

Sheer size is not just what "Assassin's Creed: Origins" boasts. Ubisoft made sure to make use of every ounce of the horsepower of the current-generation consoles to enrich the world and the gameplay experience. This is what Ismail revealed in an interview with Rocket Beans TV:

What I would say is, for all consoles, we're trying to push all consoles and platforms — PC included — to the limits of what we can push them to.

He noted that the capabilities of the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and the PC will dictate the technical performance of "Assassin's Creed: Origins" in the platform so there will be differences in things such as random-access memory (RAM), loading times and draw distances. It is important to note that the content will be the same across all the platforms.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" will be out Oct. 27.