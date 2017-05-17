'Assassin's Creed Origins' Rumors: New Supposed Leak Reveals More Protagonist and Exploration Details

Even though it has not even been confirmed yet, it seems as though numerous details about the game supposedly known as "Assassin's Creed Origins" have already been revealed, and even more came out just recently.

Facebook courtesy of Assassin's CreedThe new 'Assassin's Creed' may be announced at next month's E3

This time around, the new details related to the rumored game came from a recent post on 4chan.

First off, this new leak indicates that the game will feature a "modern day" male protagonist who will be supported by a new team. It was also shared that it may be possible for the protagonist to have his hood pulled up or down depending on what the player prefers.

Moving on now to some details related to exploration that were also included in the post, there are supposedly no towers present in the game, but players will receive some assistance from an eagle. The eagle will be able to scout different locations on the map, so it seems like this companion will be very helpful to players.

It may also be possible for players to explore the seas while sailing, and these voyages should prove to be quite peaceful as naval combat will supposedly not be featured.

Unfortunately, the new details about "Assassin's Creed Origins" remain unconfirmed at this point, but that is expected to change soon enough.

Just recently, the franchise's official Twitter account urged fans to "stay tuned for this year's E3." That announcement also came with an image showing off the franchise's familiar logo.

Though the developers stopped just shy of actually stating that the next "Assassin's Creed" game will indeed be at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, it is hard to think of anything else that the aforementioned tweet may be hinting at.

This year's edition of E3 is now less than a month away, so fans should find out soon enough exactly what the developers have in mind when it comes to this franchise.

More news about "Assassin's Creed Origins" should be made available soon.