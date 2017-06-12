ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Rugged Laptop With 360-Degree Hinge Now Available

First introduced at the 2017 Bett Show in January, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 is now available for consumers to purchase.

ASUSA promotional image for the ASUS Chromebook Flip C213.

Though ASUS has yet to officially launch the Chromebook Flip C213, the convertible laptop has already popped up on several retailers' websites such as Amazon, Promevo and CDW.

The Taiwanese electronics company's newest education-focused laptop features a rugged design that has undergone military-grade testing. The Chromebook Flip C213's 11.6-inch touchscreen display has a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels. An all-metal 360-degree hinge reinforced by strong zinc alloy caps allow the device to be transformed to tablet mode.

In terms of durability, the convertible laptop features a wraparound rubber bumper that protects the chassis and ports from accidental drops. It also has a liquid resistant keyboard that guards the device's components against spills.

Given that the Chromebook Flip C213 is designed for the classroom, these features lessen the possible wear-and-tear that can result from daily use. In case it does get damaged, the laptop has a modular design that allows components to be easily replaced.

The Chromebook Flip C213 is powered by the Intel's Apollo Lake-based Celeron N3350 processor with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of built-in flash storage. Dimensions-wise, it is 12.1 inches tall, 7.8 inches wide and 0.8 inches thick. It also weighs 2.7 pounds.

Other notable features include a 5-megapixel camera above the keyboard, support for a stylus, two USB Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports. The laptop's 45 Wh battery delivers up to 11 hours of battery life, so educators and students won't have to worry about running out of power while inside the classroom.

Running the Chrome operating system, the convertible laptop will be able to run Android Apps from the Google Play Store. For productivity, users can utilize Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. Meanwhile, for entertainment, users can stream videos from the Netflix app and play games like "Candy Crush" and "Bejeweled."

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 will go on sale for $350.