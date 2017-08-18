ASUS VivoBook W202 Specs, Price News: New Laptop Features Windows 10 S

ASUS has a new budget-friendly laptop, the VivoBook W202, that runs on Microsoft's new operating system, the Windows 10 S.

ASUS ASUS VivoBook W202 comes with a Windows 10 S operating system

The $279 laptop is equipped with an Intel Celeron N3350, which clocks at 1.1 GHz. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage space.

The device has an 11.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1366 x 768. In addition, the screen can tilt back 180 degrees.

Higher-priced units are also available, and as expected, they sport better features. Its RAM for instance is at 8 GB, while its storage space is at 128 GB. Apart from that, ASUS will be launching a VivoBook W202 model that runs on the Windows 10 version. To upgrade to the original version, users only have to spend an extra $20 for it.

To note, the budget-friendly OS comes with a few restrictions. Users will not be able to install whatever apps they want. They will have to find what they need on the Windows Store. On the other hand, the device is also advantageous in terms of security.

The Windows 10 S is being marketed for education. In terms of design, the laptop's robust build and spill-resistant keyboard makes it perfect for students. Its edges are also reinforced to protect the device from bumps and drops. Furthermore, the display has an anti-glare feature to prevent eye fatigue.

More importantly, the VivoBook W202 lasts up to 11 hours on a single charge. It also has two USB Type-A ports, a full-size HDMI port as well as an SD card reader.

To be specific, ASUS ultimately built the device to cater to the needs of K-12 students. But anyone who is looking for a budget-friendly laptop will find the VivoBook rather appealing as well.

All of the aforementioned features are squeezed into a chunky 2.6-pound and 0.89-thick laptop.