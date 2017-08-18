Asus ZenFone 4 Revealed: Five Models to All Come With Dual Cameras

The new ZenFone 4 line has been revealed by Asus, and this time, the company is rolling out not one, not two, but six models, each with their own variants. Two of these called Selfie models even feature front-facing dual cameras.

Asus The new ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro has front-facing dual cameras, as shown in this promo image from Asus.

Asus goes all in on the dual camera craze with their release of six models for its ZenFone 4 family: the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone Max, ZenFone 4 Max Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, as counted out by GSM Arena.

As Asus tries to cover all bases with their launch of half a dozen product lines, the ZenFone 4 model line still has more similarities than differences. Even then, each model still has more variants, not to mention the choice of colors.

The ZenFone 4 seems to be the base model, with a standard 5.5-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) screen at full 1080p resolution, covered by 2.5D Gorilla Glass and backed by an aluminum frame. Buyers have a choice between a Snapdragon 630 variant with 4 GB of memory, or the Snapdragon 660 chip with 6 GB of memory, to go with 64 GB of storage.

It has a dual camera system with a 12-megapixel plus 8-megapixel sensor at the back. It will also have an 8-megapixel front facing sensor. Dual SIM support, USB type C, a headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor complete the standard package for this ZenFone 4 base model.

As a flagship model, the ZenFone 4 Pro improves on the former with a choice of 64 GB or 128 GB of storage to go with 6 GB of memory and Snapdragon 835. The dual camera setup used in the model include a 12-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor, which are paired with telephoto lens.

The ZenFone 4 Max, meanwhile, presents variants with 2 GB, 3 GB or 4 GB of memory, which will go with a Snapdragon 425 or 430 chipset. The ZenFone 4 Max Pro improves on these variants with a 16-megapixel rear and front cameras.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie and the ZenFone 4 Selfie pro will come with dual front cameras as their highlight, as well as a few candy color choices exclusive to the series. The Selfie Pro even boasts 4K video recording for selfies.

