Atari Box Specs, Features: Is the New Console a Revamped Classic?

Atari brought significant confusion when it announced an upcoming home console, the Atari Box. Could it be following Nintendo's footsteps, launching a revamped version of a classic gaming device? Or is the company simply ready to make a comeback?

"First look: A brand new Atari product. Yearts in the making," the description for the Atari Box trailer reads.

On YouTube, The company recently shared a 20-second trailer, announcing what is most likely a new console. Except for what appears to be wood-grained panels, not much can be inferred from the clip. The console's design nor its size and its dimensions cannot be determined from the tease.

Atari has yet to follow up its recent announcement. The tech industry can only speculate as of the moment.

Like Nintendo, Atari was one of the pioneering and promising video game companies back in the 80s. While the former managed to keep its presence in the industry, the latter started to fall into the background, especially since companies such as PlayStation and Xbox started to emerge and dominate the scene.

It has been 20 years since the company launched its last console, which was the Atari Jaguar. Hence, its recent move comes as a surprise to many video gaming enthusiasts. Perhaps what inspired the tech giant to stage a comeback was Nintendo's success with the NES Classic, an updated version of the NES launched back in November 2016. Selling over 2 million units before it was discontinued this April, one can infer that there is a market for retro gaming.

The NES retained certain aspects from the original device but now sports features of more recent technology such as HDMI. Based on the trailer alone, the Atari Box does not look like it carried over the retro style of the original console.

Atari should reveal new information on the upcoming console in the weeks to come.