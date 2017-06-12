Atari Flashback 8 Gold Release Date, Specs, Price News: Console Will Have Built-In Atari 2600 Games

Atari is banking on nostalgia with the Atari Flashback 8 Gold console. AtGames announced the latest addition to the Flashback line which is set to be released this year.

YouTube/AtGames The Atari Flashback 8 Gold comes with 120 built-in games

The Flashback 8 Gold is set to arrive this September and with it comes 120 built-in Atari 2600 games. Among the games are well-loved classics including "Pitfall," "Asteroids," "Space Invaders," "Centipede" and "River Raid."

The console features 720 HDMI output, scan line filtering and includes two wireless controllers. Two controller ports are also available for players who want to use the classic wired controllers.

Unlike the classic Atari 2600, the Flashback 8 Gold also features the option save, pause and rewind action in the game. While some players might welcome this new feature, most players will agree that this will only make the games too easy.

A Flashback 8 Gold Activision Edition will also be available which adds 10 more games on top of the regular version's features. Both the standard and Activision Edition are priced at $79.99.

For those who want their dose of nostalgia but are not willing to spend as much, AtGames will also be releasing the Atari Flashback 8 Classic. The console comes with 105 built-in games and two classic wired controllers and costs just $20 less than the Flashback 8 Gold.

The Atari Flashback Portable Game Player will also debut this year. The device features 70 games including "Pac-Man," "Dig Dug," "Frogger" and "Pitfall" with the option to add games through the use of an SD card. Games can be played on the Portable Game Player's built-in 2.5-inch screen with TV output support via an extra cable. The Portable Game Player is priced at $59.99.

Pre-order details for the Atari Flashback 8 Gold, Flashback 8 Classic and Flashback Portable Game Player will be released next month. AtGames also revealed that the consoles will only be available to a few select retailers.