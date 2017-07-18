Ataribox Specs, Release Date: Console to Feature Classic and Recent Gaming Content

Atari is gearing up to make its re-entry into the video game console marketplace with the upcoming release of the Ataribox. A first look at the console shows a sleek modern design, but fans are still wondering if the Ataribox will offer next generation gaming or if it will stick to the old school tricks the gaming company is best known for.

Facebook/AtariboxOfficial A promotional image for the Ataribox

Atari revealed images of the Ataribox on its official website on July 17, Monday. The console will come in two editions: a wood edition and a black-and-red edition. It is said to feature modern ports, such as those for HDMI, USB and SD cards, NME reported.

In an email, the company said their objective with the Ataribox is to "create a new product that stays true to our heritage while appealing to both old and new fans of Atari." While the Ataribox has modern internal specs, Atari said it plans to offer classic as well as more recent gaming content, CTV News reported.

The Atari gaming system was released years before the Nintendo Entertainment System even came out. At that time, Atari showcased a wide variety of arcade-style games including iconic games such as "Space Invaders," "Pac Man" and "Pong." It wasn't revealed, however, if these games will be included in the Ataribox.

There's also no word yet if Atari's more recent hit, "Roller Coaster Tycoon," will make its way into the Ataribox. Many of the classic Atari games are currently available for free or at low prices on iOS and Android systems.

"We're not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we've opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so," Atari said in a statement.

No official release date for the Ataribox has been announced, but some speculate that the console might be out just in time for Christmas this year.