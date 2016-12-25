Atheist Bill Maher Admits He Says 'Merry Christmas'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

HBO talk show host Bill Maher says, being an atheist, he doesn't care about the war on Christmas but does use the phrase "Merry Christmas."

(Photo: Reuters/Fred Prouser)Comedian Bill Maher speaks during ceremonies unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, September 14, 2010.

In a recent interview with ATTN, Maher was asked his thoughts about the war on Christmas and President-elect Donald Trump's comments that everyone will be saying, "Merry Christmas again" under his presidency.

Maher seemed to dismiss the war on Christmas, saying, "Let's be real — they've been fighting that war on Christmas on Fox News for like a decade. This is a great example of something the Democrats should not react to. This is the kind of thing where the Democrats time and again are baited on an issue of political correctness."

"I'm one of America's leading atheists — I say 'Merry Christmas," said Maher, who followed his comment with an expletive, in the interview with ATTN.

Throughout his post-election "thank you tour" last week, Trump spoke behind a lecturn decorated with a "Merry Christmas USA" sign, and ended every speech by saying, "Merry Christmas."

"So when I started 18 months ago, I told my first crowd in Wisconsin that we are going to come back here someday and we are going to say merry Christmas again," he said while in the state again on Tuesday night. "Merry Christmas. So, Merry Christmas everyone. Happy New Year, but Merry Christmas. And I am here today for one main reason: to say thank you to the people of Wisconsin."

Trump first started his Christmas activism while out on his campaign trail last year. He vowed to do away with political correctness and say the phrase "Merry Christmas" come the winter season and not "Happy Holidays."

"I'm a good Christian," Trump told a crowd in Iowa. "If I become president, we're gonna be saying Merry Christmas at every store. ... You can leave happy holidays at the corner."

The New York native stayed true to his words and shared a similar message in Michigan a few days ago.

"Merry Christmas, everybody, Merry Christmas!" he said. "Right? Merry Christmas," Trump told the Michigan audience. "We're gonna start saying 'Merry Christmas' again. How about all those department stores, they have the bells and they have the red walls and they have the snow, but they don't have 'Merry Christmas'? I think they're gonna start putting up 'Merry Christmas.'"