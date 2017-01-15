Atheist Filmmaker Secretly Shoots Porn Inside Dutch Church; Holy Water Sprinkled in Cleansing Service

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Dutch porn star Kim Holland and an atheist producer have apologized for a film which includes her X-rated scenes secretly shot in the confessional corner of St. Jozef's church in Holland, according to reports.

A special cleansing service was scheduled to be held Sunday at St. Jozef's in Tilburg and the building was to be sprinkled with holy water, Daily Star Sunday reported.

Holland, who reportedly received several angry emails from church members, was quoted as saying that producer Peter Visser, an atheist, "saw the church as a very ordinary place" and "completely underestimated the reaction from commenters."

She admitted, "He knows he should not have done it. We regret it very much."

"I do not know how they got in; the gate is only open a few hours a day," the priest, Jan van Noorwegen, was quoted as saying. "But then there are always people in the church. No one saw anything."

"We live in modern times but this went too far," a church spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Last January, a porn star was filmed outside a 137-year-old church in Midlands in the United Kingdom.

The adult film, reportedly recorded by website Porn XN, featured a Hungarian woman named as adult actress Lyen Parker outside St. Peter and St. Paul Church, according to the U.K.'s Mirror newspaper.

Parker was filmed dancing in front of the church sign.

"We did not know it was taking place and we did not give permission," the parish priest, the Rev. Paul Tullett, was quoted as saying. "Clearly had permission been sought, it would have never been granted. This is a place that is visited by people daily to remember, to grieve, to offer prayers. It's tragic that this space is used for something so inappropriate."

Church members were deeply upset.

"Most of them are well aware of it now and most of them are annoyed, upset and shocked that something so inappropriate would take place in a churchyard in a semi-rural location like Water Orton," Tullett added.