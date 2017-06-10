Atlus Brings 'Etrian Odyssey,' 'Radiant Historia,' and 'Shin Megami Tensei' Remakes to North America for the 3DS

Even as the Nintendo Switch is taking over the company's line of mobile gaming consoles, the 3DS will get one last wave of Japanese role-playing games released for it. Atlus will be launching new versions of three popular JRPG titles for the handheld in the United States and Canada.

Facebook/AtlusA promo image for Role-playing Game "Radiant Historia" as the cover photo on Atlus' official Facebook page.

The fifth title in the "Etrian Odyssey" series will come to the last-gen Nintendo 3DS, as new remake versions of popular DS favorites "Radiant Historia" and "Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey" will come to the handheld as well, according to Kotaku.

The new "Etrian Odyssey" will launch in fall, while the "Radiant Historia" and "Shin Megami Tensei" remasters will hit the shelves next year. All three games, however, are already available for pre-order on Amazon or Videogamesplus.

The long-awaited western version of "Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth" will be the latest iteration of the "Etrian Odyssey" franchise that will come to North America, as reported by Engadget. The popular role-playing game will get its Western version this fall as Atlus prepares to release the English version of the dungeon crawl adventure RPG.

"Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology" is a remake version of the hit RPG title "Radiant Historia," which released late with the DS handheld console already in its decline.

The JRPG makes a return as an updated remake for the Nintendo 3DS, but "Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology" will not be just a straight up port of the game. The new version has also added a great deal of new content and story as it comes to the 3DS handheld next year.

"Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey" will be released by Atlus to the North American market next year, in early 2018.

Like "Radiant Historia," this update of "Shin Megami Tensei" will be a remastered version with upgraded graphics and additional content, including a new first-person view added for the Nintendo 3DS.