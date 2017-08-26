'Attack on Titan 2' Confirmed for PS4 and Xbox One, Other Platforms Still to Be Decided

Koei Tecmo America has confirmed that "Attack on Titan 2" will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018. So far, only the two consoles have been confirmed with the game publisher not providing any information regarding other platforms.

Koei Tecmo A screenshot from "Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom."

In an interview with DualShockers, president and chief operating officer Hisashi Koinuma, said that the company is aiming to bring the game to as many anime fans possible. When asked whether the game will come to the Nintendo Switch, Koinuma said that while they are not ruling out the possibility, they also cannot promise it either.

"Attack on Titan 2" will be the sequel to "Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom" which was released last year. The game, which is based on the hit manga series of the same name by Hajime Isayama, was released for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One and PC in Japan.

For those unfamiliar with the series, "Attack on Titan" follows the story of a medieval country terrorized by naked, ravenous giants of mysterious origin known only as Titans. The citizens are protected by three concentric walls, which over the course of the manga and its anime adaptation, are breached by the Titans.

The game is classified as a hack and slash mainly due to the style of combating the Titans. This involves using cables to swing around tall structures in order to slice the Titan's nape, their one vulnerable spot.

Reception to the game has been mostly positive, selling 150,682 copies in its first week in Japan. As of 2017, Koei Tecmo revealed that the game has sold nearly 700,000 units worldwide.

The developer hopes to show more of the game later this year, most likely in October or November. The final announcement regarding the game's platforms is also expected to be made during that time as well.

"Attack on Titan 2" to is set to be released in early 2018.