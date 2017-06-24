'Attack on Titan' Author Reveals His Favorite Character

"Attack on Titan" author Hajime Isayama's recent interview allowed fans to get to know him in many different ways. From his hobbies to his drawing tools, the mangaka (manga artist) shared a lot of things about himself. During the interview, the author revealed his current favorite character in the series. Can fans guess who it is?

YouTube/FUNimation The Colossal Titan from the post-apocalyptic, dark fantasy anime series “Attack on Titan”

In the latest issue of magazine Febri, "Attack on Titan" creator Hajime Isayama shared a lot of information about himself. The 30-year-old mangaka from Oyama, Japan opened about himself to the fans.

The interview would not be complete without Isayama answering some "Attack on Titan" questions. When asked about his character in the series, the author replied that his most favorite is Reiner. As the series progresses, the 30-year-old author stated that his favorite characters also change, he explains, "My favorite is Reiner at the moment — I want to draw more and more of Reiner."

Reiner Braun is a former member of the Survey Corps and a friend to Eren Jaeger and his platoon. He graduated with the group with flying colors. He is a strong, reliable man who has the spirit of a soldier, making Eren and his classmates admire him. In "Attack on Titan" season 2, Reiner is revealed to be the Armored Titan, one of the titans responsible for breaking the walls in the first season. After showing his true form, together with Bertolt Hoover, they kidnapped other Titan shifters Eren and Ymir. However, the two failed at the end of "Attack on Titan" season 2, losing Eren to the rest of the Survey Corps headed by Commander Erwin Smith.

In the manga, he is further revealed as a member of the Marley Warriors together with Bertolt Hoover.

Aside from revealing his favorite character, Isayama also shared what he would do if he lived in the "Attack on Titan" walls. The author replied that he would have been a farmer, "I want to live on the border and just plant crops. Though I can imagine that this kind of lifestyle has its own hardships, I would never be a soldier."

"Attack on Titan" season 3 is scheduled to premiere soon in 2018.