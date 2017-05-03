'Attack on Titan' News, Spoilers: Is Bertolt Shifting Into a Colossal Titan?

Another Titan shifter might be revealed in the upcoming episode of "Attack on Titan."

Facebook/AttackOnTitanPromotional photo for "Attack on Titan"

Fans of the anime series who watched the previous episode have reportedly spotted something that hints that another shifter might be hiding among the characters.

Previously, Eren Yeager and Annie Leonhart publicly revealed that they were Titan shifters. Their revelation was followed by Ymir also dropping her dark secret—that she was not different from Eren and Annie.

In the previous episode, Ymir transformed into an aggressive Titan to save Connie and Krista, whose lives were put at risk during a Titan ambush.

According to reports, Ymir's encounter with the horde of Titans subtly revealed that another one of her friends might actually be a Titan shifter like her.

In the episode titled "Historia," Ymir attacked the Titans threatening to eat her comrades. During the said encounter, Krista and the rest of the gang like Bertolt and Reiner watched Ymir as she was struggling against the Titans. It was during this harrowing encounter that fans saw Bertold doing something that may have indicated that he's actually a Titan shifter as well.

In the scene where Ymir was about to use Utgard Castle to take down the Titans, Bertolt was spotted raising his fist and it seems like he is about to bite his hand to draw blood. Fans of the anime know that a character only does that when he or she is about to transform into a Titan.

There are speculations that Bertolt will take advantage of his being a Titan shifter in order to save his friends, just as how Eren and Ymir unleashed their hidden powers to ensure the safety and survival of their comrades. But fans have yet to learn if Bertolt will shift into a Titan soon. In the manga, the character is a Colossal Titan. But since the anime series is known to veer away from the original manga sometimes, Bertolt may or may not be a Titan in the TV adaptation.