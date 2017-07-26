'Attack on Titan' Season 3 Rumors: Eren Is the Coordinate

Facebook/Attack on Titan Rumors claim that "Attack on Titan" season 3 may reveal that Eren is the Coordinate.

While "Attack on Titan" season 3 is not expected to arrive earlier than next year, there are already several speculations on how its story may possibly pan out. However, if the season 2 finale of the globally popular anime series is to be the basis, it is said that the third season of "Attack on Titan" may reveal that Eren himself is actually the Coordinate.

To the uninitiated, the Coordinate is the power to control the Titans in the "Attack on Titan" universe. While not much is known about this power, rumors claim that "Attack on Titan" season 3 may finally reveal that Eren is the Coordinate after all.

Speculations on this possibly being the case stemmed from the season 2 finale episode of the anime series, wherein Eren failed to transform into his Titan form. Despite this, though, the "Attack on Titan" protagonist still managed to tap into the minds of the general Titans in the area and command them to attack the Titan responsible for the death of his mother and take on Armored Titan as well. Because of this, it is now suspected that "Attack on Titan" season 3 may fully explore Eren's new powers and confirm if he really is the Coordinate personified.

Apart from possibly revealing that Eren himself is the Coordinate, it is also speculated that "Attack on Titan" season 3 may also have Rod Reiss ordering the assassination of Eren. With the reveal in season 2 that Krista is Rod's daughter Historia, who also has a power similar to Eren, it is said that there is a possibility for Rod to manipulate Krista into killing Eren so that he and his family can stay in power.

While the reveal on Eren possibly being the Coordinate is nothing short of exciting, fans are expected to take everything with a grain of salt for now. After all, with how "Attack on Titan" season 2 ended, a lot of storylines can be explored in its upcoming season.