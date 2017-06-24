'Attack on Titan' Season 3 Spoilers: New Series to Premiere in 2018; Teaser Shows Bloody Battles, New Villains

After "Attack on Titan" season 2 ended its run last weekend, Funimation has confirmed that season 3 is well on its way. This week, the studio dropped a 15-second teaser for season 3 on YouTube that confirmed there was still going to be a follow-up after the previous installment.

twitter/anime_shingekiThe Season 3 announcement was confirmed by the anime's twitter account.

Although the teaser did not include actual footage from season 3, it presented a series of images that hinted of what is in store for the characters next season. The images included some gory battle scenes, the faces of new villains that the Survey Corps will deal with, and some memories shared by Eren and Mikasa. Fans of the "Attack on Titan" manga can easily recognize these images as cover arts of manga volumes, particularly volumes 13 to 21.

One of the biggest clues left by the teaser is an image towards the end of the clip, which shows the words "Behold, the sea..." In the same frame, there are three people standing and facing the ocean.

In the original manga, volumes 13 to 21 cover some of the biggest action scenes in the "Attack on Titan" narrative. If speculations are right that the next season will cover these volumes, then fans should expect the upcoming installment to get even wilder than the first two.

The previous season focused on Eren Jaeger as he vowed to wipe out all the Titans even at the expense of his own life. After winning against the Female Titan, Eren did not even have time to rest as a new group of Titans approached Wall Rose. Throughout the season, he fought the Titans with the help of the Survey Corps, only to find out that some of them were actually Titans as well.

There are speculations that in season 3, the series will finally reveal the true ruler of Wall Rose and explore the connection between Mikasa and Levi, who are the only characters in the story that are of Asian descent.

"Attack on Titan" season 3 is currently in the works and will premiere in 2018.