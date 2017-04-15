'Attack on Titan' Season 2: Who Was Originally Meant to Die?

Avid fans of "Attack on Titan" know that no character is totally safe in the series. The show keeps viewers right on the edge of their seats because even the lead protagonists can be killed off anytime. Recently, series creator Hajime Isayama revealed that one of the most beloved characters in the series was originally meant to die.

This month, fans were thrilled by the return of "Attack on Titan" for its second season. Since its premiere, the new season has heavily focused on the potato-loving girl Sasha Blouse. Considering how intense the events have been since the season 2 premiere, fans were worried that Sasha would be killed when she faced off with the Titan from her hometown. As luck would have it, she came out of the episode alive.

According to Isayama, Sasha was not supposed to survive in episode 27. When he wrote the episode, Sasha was killed during her final stand against the Titan. However, he revealed that the editors of the manga pleaded with him to keep the character alive, so he changed the course of the story and saved her.

In the original story, Sasha came back to her hometown after saving a child who had to watch her mother being eaten by a Titan. She fought back against the monstrous creature unarmed and lost her life in the process.

While the beloved heroine managed to stay alive in her final stand against the Titan, fans should not rejoice just yet. Isayama might have been persuaded by the editors to keep her around for a bit longer, but that does not mean that she will be alive forever.

According to Isayama, she may have survived her final stand against the Titan, but fans won't know until when he will keep her alive.

