Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus Release Date, Specs News: High-Performance Convertible Revealed

Audi recently introduced the all-new R8 Spyder V10 Plus which is said to be the fastest convertible ever produced by the German automaker.

AudiA promotional image for the Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus.

The high-performance open-top vehicle is said to be as capable as its sibling, the second-generation R8 V10, which comes with a fixed roof.

The Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus is powered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated FSI engine that delivers 610 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission, and power is sent through the Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system.

In terms of performance numbers, the convertible is able to go from 0 to 62.1 miles per hour (mph) in 3.3 seconds and attains a top speed of 203.8 mph. Compared to the standard R8 V10, it is 0.3 seconds faster and is able to run 6.2 mph more. These improvements are due to a weight reduction of 55.1 pounds as the R8 Spyder weighs less at 3,499 pounds.

Design-wise, the Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus has an angular and athletic appearance. The front fascia is highlighted by a wide and flat Singleframe grille with a glossy honeycomb mesh and chrome-plated frame. There are also aerodynamic components such as fixed rear spoilers as well as trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes in gloss black.

In order to enjoy open-top driving, the convertible comes with an electro-hydraulic cloth top that is supported by lightweight magnesium and aluminum. It can open and close in 20 seconds even at speeds of up to 31.1 mph. When the top is stowed away, a rear window, along with all the side windows, can be extended to deflect the wind.

Ahead of its release, Audi has launched a promotional video for the high-performance convertible. Though the advertisement will surely put viewers in a trippy mood, it does a great job of highlighting all the impressive aspects of the R8 Spyder V10 Plus.

The Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus will be available to purchase in Germany this summer. The automaker has yet to reveal pricing and availability for the United States.