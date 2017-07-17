Authorities Charge Cousins for the Disappearance and Death of Four Men in Pennsylvania

Bucks County District Attorney's Office/Handout via REUTERS Bucks County District Attorney's Office photos show L-R, top row: Dean Finocchiaro, 18, and Tom Meo, 21, L-R bottom row: Jimi Patrick, 19, and Mark Sturgis, 22 as authorities say they are searching for the four missing men in Bucks County, about 40 miles north of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. on July 11, 2017.

Over the weekend, authorities made arrests and filed charges for the suspects in the disappearance and killing of four men from Pennsylvania.

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, both 20-year-old men and identified as cousins, were charged with conspiring on multiple counts of homicide, robbery, and abuse of a corpse.

Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg, 22; Dean Finocchiaro, an 18-year-old from Middletown Township; Tom Meo from Plumstead Township, 21; and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick of Newtown Township were all missing for several days until police found them buried in two graves at a 92-acre farm owned by DiNardo's parents in Solebury Township.

On July 13, DiNardo confessed to the crimes linked to the disappearance and deaths of the four men in a bargain to skip the death penalty.

Defense attorney Paul Lang told the press: "He confessed to his participation or commission in the murders of the four young men. In exchange for that confession, Mr. DiNardo was promised by the district attorney that he will spare his life by not invoking the death penalty."

Video of defense attorney Paul Lang's statement that Cosmo DiNardo confessed to his involvement with the murder of four Bucks County men. pic.twitter.com/3mcdXPfSx0 — James Boyle (@jamesboylejr) July 13, 2017

While Lang did not elaborate on the confession provided by the defendant, reports have it that DiNardo eventually implicated Kratz, who he identified as his cousin, in all four killings.

According to police documents, the victims were led on separate dates to the said farm for marijuana trade activities that involved a few ounces or up to a four-pound amount of the substance that ultimately ended up costing them their lives.

In the authorities' affidavit, all four victims were said to have been lured by DiNardo to his parents' farm where the marijuana trade was supposedly going to take place. All victims were shot (reports mention a Smith and Wesson 357 handgun and a .22 caliber rifle were used), their bodies burned and buried while one of the corpses was even run over by a backhoe.

Last week, DiNardo was shortly released on bail but was later on charged for stealing Meo's car. The defendant's camp tried to petition to post another bail, which the court turned down after the Bucks County district attorney's office revealed that they had already found the bodies of the victims after a five-day search.