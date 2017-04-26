'Avatar' 2, 3, 4 and 5 Release Dates News: 20th Century Fox Sets Premiere Dates; Cameron to Produce Sequels Simultaneously

For fans of the 2009 science fiction film "Avatar," there is still quite a long wait to go before any sequel is released, but at least their premiere dates have now been confirmed.

REUTERS/Fred ProuserJames Cameron during a media briefing announcing "Avatar" themed Disney Parks.

And yes, it is not just one sequel. Fans can anticipate at least four more of James Cameron's epic sci-fi tale, with "Avatar 2" coming in Dec. 18, 2020.

20th Century Fox also set the release dates of "Avatar's" subsequent installments, with the third one coming on Dec. 17, 2021, "Avatar 4" on Dec. 20, 2024, and lastly, "Avatar 5" on Dec. 19, 2025.

In a Facebook post, Cameron expressed his excitement, saying: "Great to be working with the best team in the business! Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four sequels."

Cameron originally intended to release the second installment by December 2018, but 20th Century Fox never confirmed the date, and the director later on admitted that the 2018 release date was not feasible as of the moment.

Cameron first announced his plans to create "Avatar" sequels during the 2017 CinemaCon, saying that each film could work as a stand-alone but also completes an epic saga altogether.

Although the director planned on only making two sequels, a meeting with screenwriters, artists and set designers made him realize that he still has a lot of material - enough to create up to four more sequels.

Cameron and his film crew are shooting all four sequels at the same time, especially since both sequels will be released a year after the other, with a three-year gap between the 3rd and 4th one.

"What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of releases," Cameron previously said. "So, we're not making 'Avatar 2,' we're making 'Avatar 2,' '3,' '4,' and '5.' It's an epic undertaking."

The initial release dates may still change for the latter sequels though, especially if the cast and crew will face unexpected challenges along the way.