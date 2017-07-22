'Avengers 4' News, Release Date: Script Going Through Some Polishing, Says Josh Brolin

Facebook/avengers 'Avengers: Infinity War' premieres May 4, 2018, while 'Avengers 4' premieres May 3, 2019.

After "Avengers: Infinity War" and two standalone films - "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and "Captain Marvel" - comes the untitled "Avengers 4. "Recently, Thanos portrayer Josh Brolin gave an update on the said film and revealed that its script was not finished yet.

According to Brolin, the script for "Avengers 4" is currently going through some polishing and is not yet ready for production. "Captain America: Civil War" writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are in charge of penning the script for the upcoming film, which was initially supposed to be part of the second leg of "Avengers: Infinity War."

Although many details about "Avengers 4" are still being kept under wraps, there are speculations that its writers have not yet completed its script because its narrative will heavily depend on the turn of events in "Avengers: Infinity War," which is also still in development. According to Brolin, Markus and McFeely might still have to do some polishing with regard to the script before its production officially kicks off.

"I haven't done the second movie so I don't know. I literally don't know what the second script is. I don't know if they've finished the second script, and that's the truth. I think they're in the midst of structuring and restructuring," said Brolin, when he was asked for updates on the film at the D23 Expo in California.

Directed by "Avengers: Infinity War" directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the "Avengers 4" film is expected to provide an epilogue and is set to finally conclude the "Avengers" franchise, which is composed of 22 movie arcs that started with "Iron Man". It was previously reported that the upcoming film will start production immediately after "Avengers: Infinity War" finishes up its principal photography.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018. The untitled fourth movie is set for release on May 3, 2019.