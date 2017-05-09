'Avengers 4' Spoilers, News: Production Begins After 'Infinity War' Wraps; Spoiler-y Title Remains a Secret

Production is already underway for "Avengers: Infinity War," with the yet-to-be titled "Avengers 4" picking up filming right after that. While they were initially going to be shot simultaneously, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that this is not the case anymore.

While speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Feige explained that shooting both movies at once "became too complicated" to handle, especially since directors Joe and Anthony Russo envision the two films as different from one another.

"We're doing them one right after another," Feige said. "We wanted to be able to focus and shoot one movie and then focus and shoot another movie."

"Avengers 4" is scheduled to commence production in August, which means "Infinity War" will complete filming prior to that. But that is not the only thing that changed with the two upcoming movies. "Avengers 4" was originally titled "Avengers: Infinity War Part 2," but Marvel switched course.

The official title for "Avengers 4" has yet to be revealed at this point, and Feige also teased the reason behind this decision. While speaking to CinemaBlend, Feige confirmed that the title of "Avengers 4" is actually a spoiler for "Infinity War." Since this is the case, then it is likely that the title of the film will not be announced until after the release of "Infinity War."

It was previously speculated that "Avengers 4" would carry the title "Infinity Gauntlet," thanks to what appeared to be a slip-up on actress Zoe Saldana's part. However, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" director James Gunn told Yahoo Movies that "Infinity Gauntlet" is not the title, and that Saldana may have just "misspoke."

"It's not the title," he said. "I'll talk to Zoe today, but I would imagine that is just Zoe misspeaking and saying 'Infinity Gauntlet' instead of 'Infinity War.'"

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4, 2018, with "Avengers 4" following a year after that, on May 3, 2019.