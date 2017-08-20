'Avengers: Infinity War' News: Jeremy Renner Shows Off Hawkeye's New Mohawk Hairstyle

FACEBOOK/ Avengers Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Hawkeye may not be the biggest superhero in "Avengers: Infinity War," but ahead of the film's release, Hawkeye portrayer Jeremy Renner stole the spotlight after revealing his character's new look for the upcoming film. A new photo of the actor suggests that Hawkeye may just be one of those characters in "Avengers: Infinity War" who has undergone some changes.

The new photo that made its way online earlier the past week was from the set of "Avengers: Infinity War," and it showed Hawkeye's new look when the earth's mightiest heroes band together for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ultimate battle.

The end of "Captain America: Civil War" saw the superheroes go their separate ways with Steve Rogers breaking his team out from where they were being held. Fans have yet to know what has become of them when they return for the war. However, it was revealed in a poster for the upcoming film that Steve Rogers will rock a beard in "Avengers: Infinity War," and the Black Widow will be blonde when she returns after betraying Iron Man.

Now, a new photo of Renner confirmed that there will be something different about Hawkeye as well as he had a military-style Mohawk while filming for the two upcoming installments, "Avengers: Infinity War" and the untitled "Avengers 4." The actor himself shared the photo on his official Instagram page.

Although Hawkeye's new Mohawk hairstyle in the upcoming "Avengers" movie is quite a change for the character, it is important to note that this was not the first time that the MCU made changes in the superhero's physical appearance. In fact, the MCU's original version of Hawkeye was already different from the one in the comics, which featured a superhero with blonde hair instead of shorter brown hair.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere in U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018.