'Avengers: Infinity War' News, Release Date: Leaked Photo Shows Spider-Man, Doctor Strange in Their Battle Gear

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

Ahead of the film's release, an alleged set photo from "Avengers: Infinity War" made its way online the past few days and it featured Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. It looked like the photo was leaked from the set of the movie without Marvel Studios knowing it, as it teased some major details about the film that the studio has long tried to keep under wraps.

The leaked photo was a bit indistinct, but it showed Doctor Strange and the web slinger together at the right-hand part of the frame, donning their respective battle gears. There was also some dialogue shown on the image where the master of mystical arts told Spider-Man: "Protect them. They're not dead."

Aside from the two Avengers, the photo also seemed to show Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, lying in what appear to be debris. Fans also speculate that the character shown at the top left box could be Scarlet's dead brother, Quicksilver, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who seemed to be standing at one end of a tunnel. Taylor-Johnson's appearance in the leaked photo came as a puzzle for some, especially since he was not among the confirmed cast members of "Avengers: Infinity War."

While the source of the photo remains unknown up to this time, it was able to spread like wildfire around the Marvel Studios Reddit. Since its release, no one has claimed making it public so it may prove to be difficult to confirm its veracity.

However, curious fans recently looked into the matter more closely to know if there was any truth in it, and they were quick to notice the name Jesse Olivares above Doctor Strange's dialogue in the photo. As it turned out, Olivares is the current key video assist engineer of "Avengers: Infinity War." He also has a number of Marvel projects under his belt. Because of this, many fans assume that the photo is indeed from the upcoming movie.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018.