'Avengers: Infinity War' News, Spoilers: D23 Video Footage Showcases Thanos' Power, Superheroes Joining Forces

Facebook/avengers 'Avengers: Infinity War' will hit cinemas on May 4, 2018.

Marvel fans who attended Disney's D23 recently got treated to an exclusive video from the upcoming superhero ensemble film, "Avengers: Infinity War." And while the video has not been released to the public, descriptions of it have certainly increased the hype.

One of Disney's biggest events saw Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige assembling all the big stars he could to appear onstage. Josh Brolin was the first to be introduced, followed by Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and finally, Robert Downey Jr.

It was already a spectacle of superheroes despite not being complete. Noticeably absent were Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Jeremy Renner and Chris Pratt, among others.

According to Entertainment Weekly, attendees were lucky enough to view the first footage from the upcoming "Inifnity War," which showcased just how powerful Thanos can be. Armed with his Infinity Gauntlet and only two Infinity Stones, Thanos destroyed a planet without any trouble.

The video saw the Guardians meeting Thor for the first time. Meanwhile, Thor's less-than-noble brother Loki looks to be siding with Thanos. A hair-raising moment features Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange and Black Panther posing fiercely, ready for battle.

There is no doubt that "Avengers: Infinity War" will be a blockbuster, record-breaking film. It puts together handfuls of superheroes fighting against an evil force, culminating in a conclusion that has been built up for nearly a decade. As Holland previously described, it is really the "biggest movie of all time."

But fans may have to say goodbye to a few familiar faces when all of this is over. Contracts are ending and there are bound to be casualties. It has been heavily speculated that Iron Man (Downey) and Captain America (Evans) will either hang their figurative capes up or die defending the Earth. It remains to be seen, though, if it will take place in "Infinity War" or its untitled sequel.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4, 2018.