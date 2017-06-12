'Avengers: Infinity War' Rumors: Captain America Not Expected to Die Just Yet

While many suspect that Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) will die in "Avengers: Infinity War," it may take another "Avengers" movie before Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) meets his demise.

Facebook/Captain AmericaChris Evans' Captain America is slated to appear in another "Avengers" movie after "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Avengers: Infinity War" is currently in production, and reports reveal that more Marvel superheroes have been confirmed to be part of the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. While the movie is expected to introduce more Marvel superheroes from the comic books into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), it is suspected that "Avengers: Infinity War" may also feature the demise of some of the most popular MCU characters, including Iron Man and Captain America.

In a recent interview, though, Evans hinted that his character will not die in "Avengers: Infinity War," at least not yet. According to the actor, his contract with the studio will have ended after the upcoming "Avengers" movie, but Marvel Studios talked him into staying for one more "Avengers," and he agreed.

"I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done. They said they had so many other characters to fit in – Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant Man – and couldn't get them all into one movie. (I agreed) because it made sense. It's going to wrap everything up," Evans said in an interview with Telegraph.

It was earlier speculated that "Avengers: Infinity War" would feature the death of Captain America. In the Marvel comic books, specifically the "Infinity Gauntlet" story arc issue number 4, Captain America is the only one left standing in the Avengers' battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin in the movie). While he also died after the mad titan decimated the universe, he was eventually brought back to life, thanks to the Infinity Stones.

Based on Evans's revelation, though, it goes without saying that he will still not meet his end in "Avengers: Infinity War" as he is yet to appear in the "Avengers" movie after it. Nonetheless, some suspect that even if the actor's contract with Marvel Studio expires after the fourth "Avengers," it does not necessarily mean he will die. After all, the cinematic adaptations of MCU do not always stay true to the events in the comic books. If they did, Captain America would have already died in last year's "Captain America: Civil War."

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits the theaters on May 4, 2018 while the still-to-be-officially named fourth "Avengers" movie is slated to arrive on May 3, 2019.