'Avengers: Infinity War' Rumors: Iron Man to Be Clad in His Thorbuster Armor

As the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" is expected to bring Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to space where he battles the movie's big bad, Thanos (Josh Brolin), it is expected that the iron-clad superhero will don a new costume that will make it suitable for his first-ever battle in the cosmos.

Facebook/Iron ManIt is suspected that Tony Stark will have a new armor in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Beyond the shadow of doubt, "Avengers: Infinity War" is one of the most-anticipated films for 2018. After all, the movie is expected to be the biggest gathering of Marvel superheroes as they combine forces in taking down Thanos.

While not much is known how the story of "Avengers: Infinity War" will pan out, it is now suspected that Iron Man will have a new armor in the upcoming movie. Speculations on this being the case came after Downey Jr. posted on his Facebook account a photo of a new iron suit with elaborate details resembling that of an Asgardian armory.

However, it has been learned that the iron suit in the photo has nothing to do with "Avengers: Infinity War" as it was created by a company that specializes in such types of costume for avid fans: Prince Armory. Nonetheless, it is believed that this does not mean that Tony Stark will not be clad in a new type of iron suit when the character makes an appearance in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie.

Avid Marvel fans know too well that Iron Man has had many costumes in the comic books, one of which is his Thorbuster costume, aka Model 23. While the iron-clad superhero also has an Asgardian Iron Man armor in the comic books, the photo of the iron suit that Downey Jr. shared on his Facebook resembles his featured Thorbuster armor.

Will Iron Man really have a different costume in "Avengers: Infinity War?" Will it be his Thorbuster costume in the comic books?

Find out when "Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters on May 4 next year.