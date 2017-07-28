'Avengers: Infinity War' Updates: Movie to Be Devoid of Captain Marvel's Presence

Marvel Brie Larson's Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers will not be a part of "Avengers: Infinity War' part 1, aka "Avengers 3."

After it was initially speculated that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel would debut at next year's "Avengers: Infinity War," it has finally been announced that it will not be the case.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is considered to be the biggest gathering of Marvel superheroes in one movie. However, while many thought that Captain Marvel would appear in the movie before the Marvel female superhero character's solo outing via her eponymous movie in 2019, it has been revealed that she will not lend her presence in "Avengers: Infinity War" as confirmed by the movie's co-director, Joe Russo, in an interview with ComicBook.com at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Nonetheless, it suspected that it is still possible for the female superhero to join forces with other Marvel superheroes in another "Avengers" movie, "Avengers: Infinity War" part 2, which is slated to enter production soon. Some believe that the other upcoming Marvel Studios movie "Ant Man and The Wasp" may have Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) or members of his Ant-Man team discovering the female superhero being trapped in a microscopic universe. This, supposedly, may set up Captain Marvel's appearance in "Avengers: Infinity War" part 2.

It was announced earlier that "Captain Marvel" will be set in the 1990s, when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who has been confirmed to be a part of the movie, still have both of his eyes. With "Captain Marvel's" origin story happening more than two decades before the events of "Avengers: Infinity War," be it part 1 or part 2, some opine that she will have been well-formed once she appears in the movie, if she really does appear.

"Avengers: Infinity War" part 1 is slated for a May 2018 release, while "Captain Marvel" is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2019, just two months ahead of "Avengers: Infinity War" part 2, aka "Avengers 4."