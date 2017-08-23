'Avengers: Infinity War' Updates: Robert Downey Jr. Confirms Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Is Part of the Movie

Facebook/Iron Man Shown is Iron Man and Pepper in one of the scenes in "Iron Man 2."

While there is no denying that "Avengers: Infinity War" will be the biggest gathering of Marvel superheroes, it will likewise feature, at least, two recognizable civilian characters: Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow) and Happy (Jon Favreau) from the "Iron Man" movies.

In a recent Instagram post, Robert Downey Jr. confirmed that Pepper and Happy are lending their presence to the highly anticipated "Avengers" movie. As seen in the actor's post, he is flanked by Paltrow and Favreau in the photo that comes with the caption "Infinity Trinity," followed by the hashtag "Infinity War."

It is interesting to note that while Pepper has appeared in all three "Iron Man" films and in the first "Avengers" movies, she was a no-show in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and last year's "Captain America: Civil War." The explanation is that Pepper and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Downery Jr.) had broken up, hence, there was no need to feature Pepper in the said movie. However, with Pepper appearing in the recently released "Spider-Man: Homecoming," it is now presumed that the once-estranged lovers have reconciled.

Happy, on the other hand, has appeared in all "Iron Man" movies as Tony Stark's bodyguard. While he was featured for a longer supporting role in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," his upcoming stint in "Avengers: Infinity War" will be the first time for him to appear in an "Avengers" movie.