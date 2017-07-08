'Baby Driver 2' Rumors: Edgar Wright Confirms Sony Wants Another Run

"Baby Driver" swept the box office when it premiered in theaters on June 28. Due to its success, Sony expressed it would like to do a follow-up.

Facebook/BabyDriverMovie Edgar Wright's "Baby Driver" has been winning in the box office since its release on June 28.

Director and writer Edgar Wright confirmed that the studio already asked him to prepare for "Baby Driver 2." Speaking in a podcast for Empire, the director said that he was told to start writing the screenplay.

"I think there's somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters," Wright said. He also revealed his idea for "Baby Driver 2" might involve Baby (Ansel Elgort) becoming more involved in his group of criminals. "So, he's not the apprentice anymore," Wright said.

Elgort plays the new recruit hired by a heist crime boss to become their getaway driver. Baby, however, has a quirk that makes his character unique. He suffers from tinnitus or this "constant ringing in the ears" and he listens to a lot of songs to help manage his condition. Music plays a big part in the movie's storytelling as well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Baby Driver" stood out at the summer box office because it wasn't a sequel or a spin-off. It offered a completely original story, hence critics and viewers alike gave it high ratings and good feedback on review sites.

Millennial moviegoers came in droves at the theaters as well despite little promotion from the studio prior to its showing. "Baby Driver" gained traction among audiences due to word of mouth and positive reviews on social media. The movie is already in its second week in theaters and the buzz is still getting louder.

"Baby Driver" also stars Kevin Spacey (Doc), Lily James (Debora), Jon Bernthal (Griff), Jon Hamm (Buddy), Jamie Foxx (Bats) and Eiza González (Darling). Wright is also known for his other films like "Shaun of the Dead" (2004), "Hot Fuzz" (2007), "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" (2013) and "Ant" (2015).