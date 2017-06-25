'Bachelor in Paradise' News: Jordan Gielchinsky Supports Girlfriend Corinne Olympios Amidst Scandal

Jordan Gielchinsky has expressed his support for his girlfriend, Corinne Olympios, amidst the "Bachelor in Paradise" scandal that the latter got caught up in recently. After keeping quiet about the issue, he finally broke his silence and issued an official statement in support of her.

Facebook/BachelorInParadise"Bachelor in Paradise" will return in August on ABC following a brief production shutdown

According to Gielchinsky, he will stand by Olympios until the investigation proves that there is a reason why he should not.

"I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it," he explained to E! News.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. led an investigation on the "sexual misconduct" allegations affecting the show.

The supposed scandal involved Olympios and DeMario Jackson, whose drunkenness had allegedly led them to commit grave sexual misconduct while filming for the show was ongoing. Days after the news broke out, Olympios and Jackson issued their respective statements on the issue. Olympios claimed she was a victim, and on his part, Jackson said his character "has been assassinated."

As a result of the scandal, Warner Bros. decided to temporarily stop the filming for "Bachelor in Paradise" to give way to the investigation. According to host Chris Harrison, they had decided to suspend filming to gather facts. He also said that the safety of their cast and crew is very important to them.

Following the investigation, it was reported that filming had already resumed after Warner Bros. did not find any evidence to support the allegations. It remains to be seen, however, if both Olympios and Jackson have already resumed filming as well. When asked about it, Warner Bros. refused to comment.

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 is set to return on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.