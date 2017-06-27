'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 4 News: Premiere May Be Delayed, DeMario Jackson Opens Up About Incident

Inspired by the success of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 was well under way when the production stopped after an incident involving contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios pushed Warner Bros. to investigate. The halt in productions may cause a delay in the premiere of "Bachelor in Paradise," and fans are curious to see who will and will not return following the incident.

Facebook/BachelorInParadise"Bachelor in Paradise" might resume Aug. 8

The incident that caused the scandal on "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 involves an alleged sexual encounter between Jackson and Olympios. This pushed the producers to file a misconduct complaint, as it became increasingly dubious that Olympios was able to give her consent. The internal investigation conducted by Warner Bros. has concluded that Jackson did nothing wrong and they have cleared "Bachelor in Paradise" to continue filming for season 4 in Mexico.

"Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident," said Warner Bros. in a statement. "We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."

Meanwhile, Jackson has opened up about his side of the story. In an interview with E! Online, he teared up as he explained how the scandal has affected him. According to the contestant, his father gave him the strength and the support he needed, but it was hard for him to watch his mother cry every day as a result of the allegations made against her son.

On the other hand, Olympios' legal team is planning to pursue their own investigation. But the "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant has made it clear that she never filed for complaint against anyone.

"Bachelor in Paradise" was originally scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8. No change in schedule has been announced as of yet.