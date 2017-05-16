'Bachelorette' Season 13 Spoilers: What to Expect in New Season

ABC is keeping their cards close to their chests for "The Bachelorette" season 13 with no information on the 31 guys that will fight for the heart of Rachel Lindsay.

(Photo: ABC)Rachel Lindsay for "The Bachelorette" season 13.

With the show a week away, the network should have already announced the cast, but it appears that ABC is changing things up for this season of "The Bachelorette."

Refinery29 finds it odd that, ABC is barely promoting the season, especially since it is one for the books. Lindsay will be the first black lead in the entire franchise.

Working as a lawyer, Lindsay easily endeared herself to fans in Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor," in which she received the first impression rose.

With the "The Bachelorette" season 13 premiere in a week, Refinery29 expects a barrage of clips, images and other promotional paraphernalia already.

A PR director of the network told the abovementioned website that promotional materials for "The Bachelorette" season 13 will be up "later this month," adding there are already several that were released.

Indeed, several images of Lindsay have been shown. A couple of clips have also been released, giving fans a look at some of the men that will vie for her heart.

Thankfully, the ever reliable Reality Steve, the number one source for all things "Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," revealed details about the new season.

Some of the men showed in the promos include personal trainer Peter Kraus, motivational speaker Eric Bigger, chiropractor Bryan Abasolo, wrestler Kenny King, attorney Jack Stone, senior inventory analyst Kenneth Moreland and schools manager Anthony Battle. Fans can learn about the guys here.

As "The Bachelorette" season 13 nears, Lindsay revealed to Entertainment Tonight that if there is one type of guy she would not put up with, it is the "cocky" ones.

"I do not like a cocky guy. I like a confident guy. You can toe the line just a little bit, but I cannot stand a cocky guy," the 32-year-old said.

She also does not have time for drama and would have none of it as well as pettiness and cattiness. Lindsay believes it is best if she takes the direct approach in her journey to find love in "The Bachelorette" season 13.

"I'll just deal with situations as they come to me, so if guys come to me about a villain in the house, I'll be aware of it, my antennas will be up but I'm not going to feed into it too much," she said.

"The Bachelorette" season 13 premieres Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.