Back Pain News: Exercises to Watch Out for Lower Back Pain

Exercises can be beneficial for everyone; however, some of them may worsen lower back pains. What are the exercises to watch out for?

Pixabay/stevepb

Lower back pain is one of the most common medical concerns that almost every people will experience at some point in their lives. This can be caused by either age, trauma, or other activities. To alleviate this condition, some people try exercising, especially those who have minor back problems. However, some exercises will make the lower back pain even worse.

The first on the list are squats. Squat exercises would not make the lower back ache in normal conditions, but when a person is sore, the muscles around the spine will protect itself from the movement, causing the muscles to tighten around the spine, leading to more back pain.

The next exercise are sit-ups. Moving the body from a flat state from the ground and lifting it up from that position will cause unnecessary tightness on the back. Squats cause strain on the spine that will make it worse.

Deadlifts can also be dangerous due to a number of reasons. Aside from rounding the back during the exercise, pulling in too much weight will also cause more pain to the sore region. One bad deadlift may cause weeks of lower back pain.

Another common exercise that gym attendees should watch out for are burpees. The movement from burpees not only will make the lower back pain worse but it can also affect those who are suffering from upper back pains.

Lastly, a simple toe-touching exercise is also bad for the lower back pain. Like deadlifts, the exercise will cause the spine to round. The more a person stretches to reach the toes, the more the muscles around the spine are strained.

Lower back pains can either be acute or chronic and are caused by muscles and ligaments around the spine. People who regularly go to the gym and do these exercises should also watch out if they suddenly feel pain on the lower back area. It might be a start of a possible back pain condition.

To avoid any damage or serious injuries, it is best to consult a doctor before engaging in any vigorous exercise.