Bandai Namco Entertainment to Develop 'Dragon Ball Z' Browser Games

Fans can expect more games inspired from the "Dragon Ball" franchise with Bandai Namco Entertainment announcing its partnership with video game company Drecom to do just that.

(Photo: Toei Animation)A promotional image for "Dragon Ball Z."

According to Famitsu (via Saiyan Island), the collaborators will jointly called themselves Breakthrough X Digital Life or BXD as they work on HTML5-based online "Dragon Ball Z" browser games.

BXD aims to develop a service that will allow them to release a stream of these games, which will include mobile titles, free-to-play games with components that require a fee. The service is slated to launch spring next year.

Despite the high regard for the ongoing "Dragon Ball Super" series, the nineties anime remains to be a fan-favorite era of the franchise, as it told a good chunk of Son Goku's story in a span of 291 episodes aired over seven years.

"Dragon Ball Z" was the follow-up to the first "Dragon Ball" anime and followed adult Goku's adventures. Fans watched his sons Gohan and Goten mature in the series as well as his enemies Piccolo and Vegeta become allies.

There are no specifics yet as to what to expect in these "Dragon Ball Z" mobile games. There is almost a year's worth of waiting left before the service goes live so fans should expect concrete information to come in later this year or early next year.

The project, however, is not only meant to cater to "Dragon Ball Z" fans. New browser and mobile titles under Bandai Namco's very own baseball video game series "Famista" and its simulation and rhythm video game series "Idolmaster" will also be released.

As gamers wait for these releases, fans can keep themselves busy with "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2." The fourth downloadable content (DLC) pack featuring Fused Zamasu, Vegito Blue and Super Saiyan Rage Future Trunks will be released next month.