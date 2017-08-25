Bandai Namco Showcases 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Gameplay, Trailer at Gamescom 2017

REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon A costume player poses in front of Bandai Namco Holdings' logo at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan.

A new "Dragon Ball FighterZ" trailer featuring the Androids has been unveiled at the ongoing Gamescom 2017, and fans are more than excited about what the game promises to offer.

The trailer featured a lot of fighting and action. It also introduced some new fighters joining the battle. The first pair to fight against each other were Krillin and Piccolo. Their skills were briefly showcased before the trailer moved on to the next pair to fight: Android 16 and Android 18. Of course, Android 18 was also accompanied by Android 17. The duo of Androids going up against Android 16 was certainly a sight to be excited about.

IGN also uploaded a video featuring the upcoming title's gameplay on YouTube. The video was likewise showcased at Gamescom 2017. The first fight was between Super Saiyan Goku and Android 18. The combo skills of Android 18 easily inflicted damage upon Goku, but he was able to fight back. However, in the end, Android 18 took the win.

There were several other fights included in the video, which focused on the fighting skills of the Androids. The clip also offered a glimpse of the character selection mode of the game.

Fans are definitely excited about the highly anticipated game. Some have already compared "Dragon Ball FighterZ" with another fighting game, "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite." Most fans are in agreement that "Dragon Ball FighterZ" outshines the other title because of its art style.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" fans who would like to play the game before it drops next year can do so by signing up for the closed beta test. Bandai Namco has already opened registration for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players. The closed beta was initially scheduled to begin on July 26, but it was moved to make more room for other players.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in early 2018.

Watch the Gamescom trailer and IGN's Android gameplay video below: