Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça Lining Up Antoine Griezmann as Replacement for Neymar

As Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain moves closer to completion, Barcelona will have to scramble to find a top-level replacement for the Brazilian forward before the summer transfer window closes.

Ousmane Dembélé, Paulo Dybala, Kylian Mbappé, Ángel Di Maria, Philippe Coutinho, Eden Hazard and Dele Alli — all these names have been mentioned as potential targets if Neymar leaves. However, recent reports have claimed that Barça may be plotting a raid on Atlético Madrid for Antoine Griezmann.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Griezmann is now the favorite to replace Neymar at Barcelona. However, signing him isn't going to be easy. The French forward signed a contract extension with Atlético in June, and the report says that the club has increased his release clause from €100 million to €200 million to prevent him from leaving.

Barcelona will have the necessary funds to activate Griezmann's release clause if they sell Neymar, but they are unwilling to pay that much for the forward.

As of the moment, Atlético can't sign players because of the FIFA-imposed transfer ban for violating regulations against signing young international players. However, Barcelona reportedly believe they could convince Atlético to let him leave for less than €200 million.

"Barcelona have gone direct to Atletico. They understand the club's stance but believe that they would offer an offer over 100m euros. For the moment the doors are closed but the relationship between the clubs is good and a final deal cannot be ruled out. Griezmann has been in contact with Barcelona and if Neymar goes he knows he would be a key player," Lluís Miguelsanz wrote in his report for Sport.

"The player meanwhile must do his part if Barcelona are to sign him this summer," he added.

Of all the potential replacements mentioned so far, Griezmann may be the best fit. Can Barcelona convince Atlético to sell him if Neymar leaves?