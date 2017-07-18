Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça Not Abandoning Pursuit of Marco Verratti

(Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier Livepic) Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti warms up before the match against Arsenal, Sept. 13, 2016.

Barcelona's interest in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Marco Verratti is not exactly a closely guarded secret.

In fact, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has publicly admitted that they want to sign him, and he said the Italian midfielder also wants to play for them. But despite the mutual interest, Barcelona can't just swoop in and sign Verratti since he doesn't have a release clause.

As of the moment, PSG don't want to sell him. That means Barcelona will have to adopt a wait-and-see approach for now.

In a press conference on Monday, July 17, media members barraged Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde with questions about Verratti and he hinted that they would continue to pursue a deal to bring him to Camp Nou until the final day of the summer transfer window.

"You can make signings until the end of August and we know how things are. I've not marked any dates [for signings to be in place]. Until the last day of the market, nothing can be ruled out. We always want to improve, but the players we have are really good. I am really happy with them and the idea of getting to know them better," Valverde said, via ESPN FC.

During the press conference, Valverde also confirmed that Ivan Rakitić and André Gomes would not be sold in a deal to bring Verratti to Barcelona. The two were rumored to be part of a potential swap deal to convince PSG to part ways with the Italian footballers.

Meanwhile, Spanish news outlet Diario Gol is claiming that Barcelona are now turning their attention to Tottenham's Dele Alli since PSG are unlikely to let Verratti leave. The report says Manchester United's Ander Herrera remains a potential target as well.

Barcelona are also trying to sign former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho, but Guangzhou Evergrande have no intention of letting him leave this summer.