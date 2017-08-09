'Basketball Wives' News: Jackie Christie Loses Friend Shaunie O'Neal Over Evelyn Lozada in Season 6 Finale

The friendship could be over between Jackie Christie and Shaunie O'Neal on "Basketball Wives." The two were involved in a confrontation in the show's season 6 finale, where Christie questioned why her friend seemed to side with Evelyn Lozada.

Facebook/basketballwivesvh1 "Basketball Wives" season 6 will hold a reunion show with Jackie Christie, Shaunie O'Neal and Evelyn Lozada on Aug. 14.

Christie and Lozada have been feuding for a long time but O'Neal's outburst towards Christie was a first. She called her friend "crazy as a bat" and said she was "completely done" with her.

Next week will find the women back together on live television months after filming the season. Viewers expect that more revelations on the women's friendships will come to light in the "Basketball Wives" reunion episode.

But on social media, Lozada is already launching an offensive even before the reunion show. She recently posted a message to explain her feud with Christie.

Lozada said that she didn't plan on the drama between her and her archenemy. She was, however, concerned for Christie's daughter, Ta'Kari Lee.

"As a mom, unconditional love is all I know — and it is all I will ever give to my children," Lozada said in her post. "It was never my intent to return to 'Basketball Wives' to meddle or interfere in any cast member's life."

Christie's beef with Lozada was rooted in money. The latter donated to Lee's GoFundMe campaign as her son needed treatment for burn injuries. It was revealed in the show that Lozada covered the full expenses which Christie resented.

Lee also belied her mom's claims in the final episode of "Basketball Wives" season 6 that they are on good terms. On Instagram, Lee stated that she doesn't get any support from Christie whether "financially, emotionally or mentally."

"The first time I heard from my mother, at all besides TMZ was on Dec. 10, 2016. Due to the pressure from the internet," Lee revealed.

The "Basketball Wives" season 6 reunion episode will air on Monday, Aug. 14, at 9 p.m. EDT on VH1.