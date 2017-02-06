'Bates Motel' Season 5 Spoilers: Marion Crane's Fate Teased in Shower Curtain-Filled Promo Stills

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With the premiere of "Bates Motel" season 5 just around the corner, A&E ups the excitement for the final season of the hit psychological horror drama with an exclusive look at Rihanna as Marion Crane.

A&EA promotional still from "Bates Motel" season 5 featuring Rihanna as Marion Crane and Freddie Highmore as Norman Bates

In a trailer released for the upcoming season, Marion and Norman (Freddie Highmore) meet for the first time as the former checks in on the motel — something that she will come to regret eventually.

The Barbadian singer easily stole the spotlight with her quick appearance at the trailer and definitely got fans more excited to see her in "Bates Motel" season 5.

A&E also released a bunch of promotional stills from "Bates Motel" season 5, where fans can get a better look at Rihanna as Marion, who is expected to play an important role this season.

Marion is one of the memorable characters from Alfred Hitchcock's classic psychological horror film "Psycho" from which the show was inspired.

Janet Leigh made an unforgettable character out of Marion with her performance in the iconic shower death scene, which is expected to be played out in "Bates Motel" season 5 as well.

A&E A promotional still from "Bates Motel" season 5 showing Norman install shower curtains

It looks like Rihanna's version of the character will share the same fate as with her film counterpart. This is teased in a couple more promotional stills, where Norman is seen fixing up the shower curtains. There was even an image showing just a box of these shower curtains.

However, it is important to note that while "Bates Motel" season 5 will go full-on "Psycho," the creators of the show are not planning to simply recreate the events from the movie.

"We will be colliding with certain events in the narrative of the film, but it would be boring to just recreate Psycho," executive producer Kerry Ehrin explained to TVLine their plans for the show's final season.

Bates Motel" season 5 premieres Monday, Feb. 20, at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.