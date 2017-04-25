'Batgirl' Film News, Cast Updates: Joss Whedon Talks Casting an Unknown, Direction of Story

Joss Whedon already confirmed that he will be directing DC's "Batgirl," but he also recently revealed that he may be looking for an unknown actress for the titular role.

REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOKJoss Whedon is set to direct, write and produce a 'Batgirl' standalone film for DC.

While speaking to USA Today, Whedon outlined the kind of actress he is searching for to play Batgirl. "What I'm looking for in a Batgirl is probably somebody new," Whedon told the publication at the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" world premiere. "Somebody who is willing to go the distance. It is going to be hard. I want somebody who's going to get in the trenches with me."

It was previously reported that Lindsey Morgan was rumored to be taking on the role. Morgan currently stars on The CW's "The 100" where she plays Raven Reyes. She was also part of "General Hospital."

Rumors began to circulate that she was somehow involved in "Batgirl" when she tweeted about a "new project" she was looking forward to. She also retweeted articles about "Batgirl." However, until a confirmation is made, it looks like this rumor will stay a rumor.

Whedon, who has been affiliated with Marvel, is also writing and producing the upcoming DC film. They have not yet talked about casting, especially since he is still currently working on the script. The Batgirl that will be featured in the film is reportedly going to be Barbara Gordon, but the source material will be the "New 52" version of the hero, which is said to be darker.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Whedon revealed that "Batgirl" will be more of an origin story, focusing on the character's reason for becoming the superhero. "Who is this person, who decides — rather than being forced to by their childhood trauma — decides to pick up this life?" he asked rhetorically.

And even though Barbara Gordon looks a certain way in the original comics, Whedon does not have any problem casting someone who does not look like the character--as long as the actress is right for the part.