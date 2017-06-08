'Batgirl' Movie Rumors: Priyanka Chopra Unlikely to Bag the Role?

While Joss Whedon has already said that it is likely for the upcoming DC and Warner Bros movie "Batgirl" to feature an unknown name in Hollywood for the titular role, Priyanka Chopra has expressed her interest in the role. However, it is said that, despite her qualities, it is unlikely for her to don the cowl and cape of the DC superhero character.

DCDC and Warner Bros have yet to announce the actress to play Batgirl in the character's eponymous movie.

It is believed that the massive success of "Wonder Woman" will pave the way for more female-centric superhero films that were initially thought to be not powerful enough at the box office. However, with the Gal Gadot-starrer now being one of the most critically acclaimed superhero movies of all time and holding the record as the highest-grossing film helmed by a female director, thanks to Patty Jenkins, more female superhero movies are expected to be dropped in the cinemas.

Roughly three months prior to the release of "Wonder Woman," though, DC and Warner Bros had already announced that it was making "Batgirl," with a script to be written by "Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" director Joss Whedon, who is also slated to direct the movie. While it still remains unknown who will play the role of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, former Miss World and Indian Hollywood actress Chopra has declared that she is interested in the role.

While it is believed that Chopra will make a good Batgirl, some are skeptical whether she can bag the role. Apart from rumors claiming that somebody has already been handpicked for the role, Whedon had earlier said that the actress who should breathe life into the character should not be a big name in Hollywood, just like Gadot, who, prior to suiting up as Wonder Woman, just played minor roles in the movies. With Chopra being the major star of the popular TV series "Quantico," it goes without saying that she does not fit into the criteria set by Whedon for Batgirl.

"I doubt it'll be a name. I think this is somewhere where you go and find Batgirl, and then you cast her. I'm not against movie stars, they're great. But you need somebody who's going to be just right. And in a situation like this, the name (Batgirl) carries a lot of weight, so it's not as critical," Whedon told Variety during the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" last April.

Apart from Chopra, Alicia Silverstone, who played the role in the 1997 "Batman and Robin," has also expressed interest in reprising her role, believing that she can play the role better now than how she did 20 years ago.