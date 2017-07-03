'Batgirl' Rumors: '13 Reasons Why' Actress Katherine Langford Strong Contender for the Role

Facebook/13 Reasons Why Rumors claim that "13 Reasons Why" actress Katherine Langford is the frontrunner for the role of Batgirl.

After the names of Lindsey Morgan, Anna Kendrick, and Emma Stone surfaced as the possible choices for the upcoming DC and Warner Bros. movie, recent rumors claim that it is unlikely for any of the three aforementioned actresses to bag the highly coveted movie role.

With the box office and commercial success of "Wonder Woman," many are now looking forward to the next female solo movie from DC and Warner Bros., "Batgirl." While the movie is already known to be helmed by Joss Whedon, unfortunately, nothing more has been revealed about it.

Since "Batgirl" was announced back in March, there have already been numerous names rumored to play the role. Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Alicia Silverstone who signified interest in the role, the names of Morgan, Kendrick, and Stone were also some of the most suspected names to breathe life to the DC female superhero.

However, according to recent reports, the short list of the possible names to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl has leaked on Reddit, and it is devoid of the names of the aforementioned actresses. Reportedly, the list has been narrowed down to Elle Fanning ("Neon Demon"/"Live By Night"), Olivia Cooke ("Bates Motel"), Bella Throne ("Shake It Up!"), Katherine Langford ("13 Reasons Why"), Margaret Qualley ("The Leftovers"), Jane Levy ("Don't Breathe"), Emma Roberts ("Scream Queens"), Haley Lu Richardson ("Split"/ "Edge Of Seventeen"), and Naomi Scott ("Power Rangers").

It is alleged that the battle for the role of Batgirl is a four-way fight. However, it is said that Langford is the current forerunner, although Fanning, Levy, and Qualley are also rumored to be still on the running.

To recall, Whedon said earlier this year that it is unlikely for the Batgirl role to land on a known name in Hollywood. As Langford is relatively a newbie in the show biz industry, with fans only getting familiar with her name after starring as Hannah Baker in the critically acclaimed Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," would DC and Warner Bros. soon reveal 13 reasons why she will don Barbara Gordon's Batgirl cowl?

Fans can only wait and see.