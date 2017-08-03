'Batman: The Telltale Series' Listed for October Nintendo Switch Release

Facebook/TelltaleBatman Rumor has it that 'Batman: The Telltale Series' will arrive on the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is quickly gaining the support of developers and publishers alike. And, if a new listing is to be believed, Telltale Games is one of these supporters.

Telltale Games is already making "Minecraft: Story Mode Season 1" available on the Nintendo Switch, and it looks like more games will follow. One of these titles is rumored to be "Batman: The Telltale Series."

Originally released in 2016, "Batman: The Telltale Series" is a point-and-click graphic adventure video game that follows an episodic format. Now, according to SegmentNext, the game is making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

The news stems from an online listing spotted on the Spanish retailer FNAC's website. The listing reportedly shows an Oct. 6 release date for the game on Nintendo Switch. However, neither Nintendo nor Telltale Games has confirmed the rumor, so readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.

It is worth noting, though, that Telltale Games does intend on releasing more titles for the Nintendo Switch. This much was revealed by the studio's head of creative communications, Job Stauffer.

"It wouldn't be unheard if more of our series also made it to Switch; we love the platform," Stauffer told GameSpot. "It's kind of perfect for what we do. All of our games are the same on mobile as they are on consoles. And for a mobile console [like the Switch] it's pretty awesome."

If the rumor concerning "Batman: The Telltale Series" does end up being true, fans are also holding on to the hope that other games in their library like "Game of Thrones," "The Walking Dead" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" will make it to the hybrid console.

For now, Nintendo Switch players can look forward to the release of "Minecraft: Story Mode Season 1," which is set to arrive on Aug. 22 in North America and Aug. 25 in Europe.