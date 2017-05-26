'Battlefield 1' DLC News: EA DICE Adds Playable Female Soldier Class in New Expansion

Developer EA DICE is introducing a female soldier to "Battlefield 1."

Electronic Arts, Inc.A promotional photo of the video game "Battlefield 1."

In the latest expansion for "Battlefield 1," DICE is adding a female soldier class to the "Battlefield" franchise for the first time via the upcoming "In the Name of the Tsar" expansion. The upcoming Russian Scout class is inspired by The Women's Battalion of Death, an infamous Russian military unit that was established in 1917.

Based on history books, the group was formed just a few months after the February Revolution. The group was made up of about 300 soldiers and they were led by Maria Leontevna "Yashka" Bochkareva.

"So glad you're excited! We certainly are," said EA global manager for community engagement Dan Mitre, in response to a fan who expressed her enthusiasm over the studio's announcement. "The community has been asking for a playable female character for a while now."

"In the Name of the Tsar," the next expansion for "Battlefield 1," is set to be launched this summer. Further details about the new DLC will be revealed during EA's E3 event called "EA Play" in June. The DLC's main addition is the Russian Army, which will be accompanied by Russian weapons, soldiers, vehicles, and four new maps.

Reportedly, the addition of the female Russian Scout in "Battlefield 1" is an unexpected move from DICE. In an interview conducted before E3 2016, creative director Lars Gustavsson said the addition of female soldiers in the multiplayer campaign was unlikely. However, it's possible that he was just referring to the content that would be playable during launch.

The game currently has five single-player campaigns, and one of which features a fictional female protagonist, a Bedouin rebel named Zara Ghufran. The studio has yet to announce if they will introduce another female character in the single-player campaign as well.

Developed by EA DICE and published by Electronic Arts, "Battlefield 1" is exclusively available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.