'Battlefield 1' Spring Update 1.08 News: Platoon Feature, Revive Intent and More Added

The spring update of "Battlefield 1" has just arrived, bringing a wide range of new features, weapons and changes. The developer of the game, DICE, has also released the complete patch notes for players to study.

Electronic Arts "Battlefield 1" Nivelle Nights DLC map becomes available for premium pass owners in June.

Currently, the update is available on PC and takes up 2.30 GB of space. It is also going live on PS4, but it will arrive on Xbox One a bit later following the two-hour server maintenance that starts at April 28, 7 a.m. EDT.

Changes in the headline include the new Platoon feature, where players will be able to participate in and manage a group of soldiers. With this new feature, players also get to have a distinct tag for other players in the game to see, as well as showcase their emblems on a little flag when they help capture it. Players are also free to join several Platoons at once, although they are allowed to represent only one Platoon. Each Platoon in the game can have as many as 100 members.

Another significant change in the gameplay is Revive Intent, which lets medics use the spot button to inform dead players that they are coming to revive them. As the dead player sees this, the number of those skipping revives will be reduced.

The new update also grants admin rights to other players and limits the number of players needed before the beginning of each round. The new requirement is six players. The update also allows admins to set passwords on their servers.

Here is the full list of changes introduced by "Battlefield 1's" spring update:

Maps and modes

General

Frontlines – Fixed issue where combat areas weren't activated during warmup, meaning one could go out of bounds.

Frontlines – Fixed issue where timer would not start. Longest game recorded was over 3.5 hours long.

Fixed issue where combat areas could cause minor visual bug in minimap.

Updated the physical material for rivers and lakes on the terrain. Water explosions should now look correct.

Set small game modes on consoles to be 60 Hz.

Increased width of rain texture to avoid tiling patterns.

Amiens

Fixed multiple glitch spots.

Argonne Forest

Fixed multiple glitch spots.

Fixed an issue which allowed players to get on top of a bunker they shouldn't be on top of.

Tweaked lighting to make the map look better.

Fao Fortress

Adjusted height of fog when in airplane or parachute.

For De Vaux

Operations – Update to intro camera.

Operations – Made Elite pickups disappear once the defenders won a battalion.

Conquest – Readjusted the spawn locations to avoid spawning near enemies.

Conquest – Adjusted the capture area sizes of A, C and D.

Conquest – Hero kits will be spawned at the HQ of the losing team, if the enemy team owns all capture points.

Conquest – Adjusted the combat area around the German spawn.

Rush – Moved the first MCOM in the 3rd sector closer to the attackers and adjusted some spawn distances due to high rate of successful defenders.

Rush – Adjusted the spawn locations for better balance.

Rush – Added additional cover in the 3rd sector.

Reduced the bloom scale for the customization screen.

Fixed issue where players were able to access unintended area.

Fixed an issue with an invisible collision in a corridor.

Fixed issue where players could not be revived on top of drainage systems.

Fixed issue where climbing the bridge would sometimes not work.

Fixed an issue where players could climb on top of the fort.

Fixed issue with enlighten rendering on some pipes.

Giant's Shadow

Fixed boundaries for free camera when spectating.

Fixed some interactions with doors.

Monte Grappa

Conquest – Fixed issue where players could capture C from an unintended position.

Rupture

Operations – Fixed issue where players could spawn in the Behemoth before it was ready and later got teleported back.

Operations – Added a tank for the attackers to the first sector of Rupture

Operations – Adjusted some of the capture and spawn points for better balance.

Conquest – Reduced the number of planes from 3 to 2 per team.

Conquest – Changed size of capture area of A and D point.

Conquest – Swapped B and C flag.

Conquest – Moved motorcycle out of bush near team 2 spawn.

Conquest – Moved spawns back for team 2.

Conquest – Added spawn area AA guns for both teams.

Conquest – Removed an MG position that wasn't supposed to be usable.

Rush – Weakened defense on first and third sectors based on community feedback and telemetry.

Rush – Moved the attacker tank from the first sector to the third sector.

Sinai Desert

Fixed issue where players were unable to get out of a Fk.96 field gun at a specific rotation.

Moved field gun a meter back to give it a bit more clearance.

Soissons

Operations – Added an additional AA gun for the defenders on the last sector to balance the attackers' vehicles.

Operations – Tweaked balance based on feedback and telemetry.

Operations – Fixed issue where players could spawn in the Behemoth before it was ready and later got teleported back.

Conquest – Fixed a bug around one of the field guns and fixed an issue related to spawn camping.

Conquest – Readjusted the spawn locations to avoid spawning near enemies.

Conquest – Adjusted the size of some of the capture areas (made them bigger in general).

Conquest – Reduced the number of tanks from 4 to 3 per team and moved one of the 3 tank spawns to the closest capture point (A and E). By this, the enemy team can deny them and influence the tank situation on the map. It also adds more value to points that get less attentions by the players.

Conquest – Increased the tank respawn time to add more value to their use.

Conquest – Reduced the airplanes per team from 2 to 1.

Conquest – Reduced the hero kit spawn respawn time.

Rush – Weakened the defenders by adjusting their spawns in the first and third sectors.

Rush – Fixed an issue where players could spawn outside the combat area.

Fixed boundaries for free camera when spectating.

Toned down exposure while indoors

Suez

Fixed issue where player could not be revived after dying in a puddle near the British HQ.

Verdun Heights

Operations – Adjusted some of the capture and spawn points for better balance.

Operations – Changed the tickets from 250 to 350.

Operations – The Howitzer in the first sector now spawns after 5 minutes of the first battalion.

Operations – Tweaked the weather on Verdun.

Conquest – Adjusted some of the capture and spawn points for better balance.

Conquest – Adjustments the Hero kit spawn delay.

Weapons and gadgets

General

Fixed all sniper rifles to have separate cocking pieces.

Fixed incorrect scope sway when using 2.00x or 1.25x magnification.

Wrench will no longer make repair sounds and play repair animation when vehicle is fully repaired.

Fixed an issue where the repair indicator progress was not updating when repairing with a wrench.

Fixed issue where the weapon skin "The Seaforth Highlander" was misspelled as "Higlander". There can be only one.

Corrected UI for rate of fire for the M1903 Marksman and Sniper from 51 to 54 rpm, which is the actual ROF for these weapons.

Fixed issue where K Bullets could hurt tanks farther than 150 meters away.

Fixed incorrectly low drag for the Chauchat.

Increased M1903 Experimental trigger pull weight to match the ROF change done in They Shall Not Pass.

Removed post reload delay when using K Bullets on the Martini-Henry.

Fixed an issue where the crosshair disappeared when zooming in using the Villar-Perosa.

Fixed a bug where certain first person reload-animations that were interrupted when killed would not play after being revived.

Fixed bayonet bug that allowed player to be killed without triggering the animation when there was no obstacle between them.

Grenade changes

Increased magazine size for smoke grenades from 1 to 2.

Reduced damage of AT Grenades against standard soldiers by 10%.

Increased ammo box resupply rate modifier from 3x to 3.5x for all lethal grenades.

Grenades will no longer resupply unless player is near supply crate or pack.

Grenades should no longer collide with teammates within 10m.

Incoming suppression will halt resupply progress of grenades without an ammo box, and will reduce resupply speed with an ammo box to two-thirds its normal value.

Fixed position of rib sight for 12g Auto.

Added folded bayonet when no bayonet is equipped instead of completely removing it for Automatico.

Fixed incorrect 2x zoom level for Bodeo1889.

Tweaked muzzle VFX of Hellriegel.

Fixed spread decrease being too slow for Infantry version of Lebel Model 1886.

Fixed bipod having no influence on recoil and hipfire spread for Sniper version of Lebel Model 1886.

Fixed issue where K Bullet icon would not be visible when using the Lebel.

Reduced the outer blast radius of the following grenades