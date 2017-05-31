'Bayonetta 3' Release Date: Platinum Games Discussing Ideas; Male Version of Titular Character Planned?

"Bayonetta 3" is very well on the table for Platinum Games, the developer revealed at the Bit Summit in Japan. There are ongoing discussions about the next installment in the hit franchise, but nothing is concrete yet.

(Photo: Platinum Games)A screenshot from "Bayonetta 2."

"I would like to make Bayonetta 3. We're talking within the company even now about what to do," Platinum producer Atsushi Inaba told Source Gaming during the event. "But because we're constantly talking about it, that actually makes it really hard to say," he went on to say.

Much of the discussions, Inaba said, are about the protagonist and whether or not they should introduce a new one in "Bayonetta 3." He even suggested bringing in a male version of the titular character.

"There's plenty of precedent for changing protagonists, and so that is something we discuss — do we want to keep the same one, have a different one, add new ones," he stated.

While there is nothing set in stone yet about the game, "Bayonetta 3" is shaping up to be very different from its predecessors, even a complete departure.

Either way, Platinum Games appears to be seriously considering bringing in someone new to the fold at the forefront of the third installment. For now, however, there is no way of knowing yet what the new title has in store as the developer itself has not figured that out yet.

With "Bayonetta 3" still not official, it is also understandably unknown at this time whether or not it will be exclusive to Nintendo, like the previous installment.

"Bayonetta 2" was only released exclusively to the Wii U, which gamers of the consoles and PC did not appreciate. Despite this, it looks like Platinum Games was happy working with Nintendo, who he said gave them a lot of creative freedom in putting together the game.

"Bayonetta 3" is not actively in the works at the moment and while Inaba admitted there is not much he can say about it, he revealed that the studio is working on a Nintendo Switch title right now.